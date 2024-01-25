President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on the eve of 75th Republic Day today; Says, construction of Ram Temple gives befitting expression of people’s faith in judicial process

President Droupadi Murmu today underlined that the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands as a grand edifice which gives a befitting expression of people’s faith and enormous trust in the judicial process. Addressing the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, President Murmu said that future historians will consider the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram as a landmark in India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage. She said the construction of the temple in Ayodhya began after due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land.

Referring to the recent conflicts around the world, President Murmu said that many conflicts have emerged around the world, and the way out should be found in the light of reason. She noted that unfortunately, instead of reason, fears and prejudices have fueled passions, leading to relentless violence. She added that there have been a series of humanitarian tragedies on a large scale, and Indians feel aggrieved over the human suffering.

President Murmu emphasised that India’s ancient wisdom can also help the world find a way out of the global environmental crisis. She expressed happiness to see that India is at the forefront of promoting renewable sources of energy and taking a leadership position in global climate action. India has launched the ‘LiFE Movement’ for the adoption of an environment-conscious lifestyle. President Murmu highlighted that the global community has appreciated India’s emphasis on individual behaviour change for dealing with the issues of climate change.

Mentioning the successful organisation of the G 20 Summit in New Delhi, the President said that the magnificent event provided lessons for all in making citizens participants in strategic and diplomatic matters that are, in the final analysis, going to shape their future. The G20 Summit also boosted India’s emergence as the voice of the Global South, adding a necessary element to international discourse.

In her address, the President expressed her belief that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will prove to be a revolutionary tool for women’s empowerment. She added that it will also go a long way in improving governance. She said, the country’s administrative priorities will be more in tune with the needs of the masses when more women will be involved in matters of collective importance.

President Droupadi Murmu said it was also the year when India went to the moon, becoming the first to land on the lunar south pole region. She said, after Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation rolled out a solar mission as well. Recently, Aditya L1 was successfully put into the halo orbit. She said India’s space journey is slated to cross new milestones and preparations for the Gaganyaan mission, the country’s first human spaceflight programme, are proceeding smoothly. She lauded Indian scientists and technology experts for aiming far higher than before and delivering too. The President said that India’s space programme is aimed at expanding and deepening the role of science and technology for the benefit of the entire humanity.

On economic growth, the President said that India’s GDP growth rate has remained the highest among major economies in recent years. She expressed belief that this extraordinary performance will continue in 2024 and beyond. President Murmu said it is noteworthy that the same farsighted planning that fuels the economy has also given a push to the welfare drive to make development inclusive in every sense of the term. She said, the Government has decided to provide free food grains to over 81 crore people for five years.

President appealed to the countrymen to abide by their Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution as these are essential obligations towards making Bharat a developed nation. She emphasised that that this is the time of an epochal transformation and the people have been given a golden opportunity to take the country to new heights.

President Murmu also hailed sportspersons for raising India’s profile on the international stage. In the Asian Games held last year, India made history with a record-breaking tally of 107 medals, and won 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. She expressed happiness at women making impressive contributions to the medal tally. She said she is confident that Indian sportspersons will deliver an improved performance in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

President saluted the members of the Armed Forces, Police and Para-military Forces, saying that without their valour and vigil, India would not have scaled such great heights.