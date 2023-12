New Delhi,5th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Mr. Lalduhoma and his party Zoram People’s Movement for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. Shri Modi also assured all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Mr. Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram.”