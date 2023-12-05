PM shares glimpses from Navy Day Celebrations in Sindhudurg

New Delhi,5th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared glimpses from the Navy Day Celebrations in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Glimpses from the spectacular Navy Day programme at Sindhudurg. It’s wonderful that we have been able to mark this special day in a place so closely associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

“सिंधुदुर्गात होत असलेल्या नौदल दिनाच्या नेत्रदीपक सोहळ्याची ही क्षणचित्रे. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या आयुष्याशी जोडलेल्या या महत्त्वाच्या ठिकाणी आपण हा खास दिवस साजरा करू शकत आहोत, हे आनंददायी आहे.”