A meeting of High Powered Committee (HPC) for Ladakh held in New Delhi today

New Delhi,5th December: A meeting of High Powered Committee (HPC) for Ladakh, under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai held in New Delhi today. Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) also participated in the meeting.

Shri Nityanand Rai emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to fast-track the development of Ladakh and to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh. He added that significant progress has been achieved after the formation of the Union territory in 2019. Due to this historic step of the formation of the Union territory, governance and thereby developments have been brought closer to the people of Ladakh. He said that a number of initiatives like increasing the budgetary allocation for the UT, increasing funds provided to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, ensuring all-round connectivity, developing infrastructures like mobile networks, roads, construction of new helipads, etc. have been undertaken at a much faster pace. Shri Rai said that the Government would continue to engage with the ABL and KDA and people of Ladakh for holistic and sustainable development of the UT of Ladakh on regular basis.

ABL and KDA welcomed the decision of MHA for modifying the Terms of References and also inclusion of new members. The ABL and KDA members submitted various issues pertaining to protection of rights of Ladakh Residents, Fast Track Recruitment processes, strengthening of LAHDCs, Greater participation in the decision making etc.

Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted High Powered Committee (HPC) for Ladakh under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai, with a mandate to discuss-