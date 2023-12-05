CSMIA revolutionises airport logistics with va-Q-tec container; handles its first frozen ready-to-serve food consignment

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved a significant milestone by effectively managing its inaugural consignment of frozen ready-to-serve food products. This noteworthy accomplishment underscores CSMIA’s dedication to expanding its service offerings and embracing diverse product segments.

On November 9, 2023, CSMIA successfully coordinated the seamless transportation of highly perishable South Indian delicacies, such as Idli and Vada, from Mumbai to Amsterdam through KLM Flight 878. This remarkable feat exemplifies the capabilities and dedication demonstrated by CSMIA. The seamless execution of this operation underscores the airport’s efficiency in handling delicate, perishable cargo hence strengthening its position in industry.

The secure and effective transportation of perishable food items is critical and becomes a formidable challenge, particularly those requiring sub-zero temperatures. To address this challenge directly, specialized va-Q-tec containers were employed. These containers are engineered to uphold a specific temperature range consistently throughout the entire transportation process, without any deviations. These units provide required temperature control (2 to 8°C) ensuring uninterrupted cold chain throughout the supply chain.

The consignment, consisting of 264 packages/3540 kilograms was equipped with coolants and was meticulously loaded into two pre-cooled refrigerated va-Q-tec containers. Upon reaching the Cargo Service Centre terminal, the consignment was promptly transferred to the pre-cooled va-Q-tec units, seamlessly processed, and handed over to the carrier within 3.30 hours. The entire cityside cold chain logistics support for this shipment was provided by BRRING 2.0 Perishable Distribution Solutions Private Limited.

CSMIA anticipates that this novel venture into the transportation of frozen delicacies will emerge as a promising segment in the air cargo industry in the upcoming months. Furthermore, this venture has immense potential to rapidly extend the market access of local farmers and producers to distant markets. To facilitate highly temperature sensitive perishables, CSMIA has made substantial investments in state-of-the-art cold chain infrastructure. This ensures that frozen and highly perishable cargo is meticulously maintained at optimal temperatures within the airport’s premises. This achievement highlights CSMIA’s steadfast dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of its customers and broadening its service offerings.