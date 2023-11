New Delhi,24th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over demise of Justice M. Fathima Beevi.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X;

“Saddened by the passing away of Justice M. Fathima Beevi. A true trailblazer, her remarkable journey broke several barriers and greatly inspired women. Her contribution to the legal field will be cherished. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi”