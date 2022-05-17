Paris: The prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France opens Today at France. It is one of the “Big Three” major European film festivals, alongside the Venice Film Festival in Italy and the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany, as well as one of the “Big Five” major international film festivals, which consists of the three major European film festivals, the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, and the Sundance Film Festival in the United States.

This edition of the festival will see a tribute to actor Tom Cruise, whose film Top Gun: Maverick is due to premiere at the festival.

India is the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market in this edition of the festival. This is the first time that this honour has been bestowed on any country and comes at a time when India is celebrating its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The lineup of Indian films to be screened at Cannes includes the world premiere of R Madhavan starrer Rocketry-The Nambi Effect, Marathi film Godavari, Hindi film Alpha Beta Gamma, Mishing language film Boomba Ride, Hindi and Marathi Film Dhuin, Malayalam film Tree Full of Parrots. RaviKumar for Parikrama.

The Cannes Film Festival, is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. Founded in 1946, the festival is held annually at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.