Odisha Reports 13 New Positive Cases Today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288327. Khurdha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th May

New Positive Cases: 13
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 1
5. Gajapati: 2
6. Khurda: 3
7. Nuapada: 1
8. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31569342
Positive: 1288327
Recovered: 1279025
Active cases: 123

Odisha Diary bureau
