New Delhi: President Smt. Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera, who led a complex life-threatening diving operation during an ONGC operational emergency in March 2023, showing exemplary courage and skills.
In March 2023, he stepped up fearlessly as a lead diver when ONGC reported an operational emergency in the Fuel Production Storage and Offloading vessel. He dived in a perilous and hostile diving operation showing gallantry and disregard for personal safety.