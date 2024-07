Puri: Decision on opening of Puri Ratna Bhandar to be taken on July 9 says Justice Biswanath Rath. Justice Biswanath Rath, Chairman of Ratna Bhandar Committee, Briefs Media After 1st Meeting. Another meeting convened on July 9. Chief Administrator of SJTA to place duplicate key before the Committee on July 9. If the lock doesn’t open, steps to be taken to break the lock & SOPs will be prepared for that. Thus, all eyes now on the July 9 Ratna Bhandar Committee meeting.