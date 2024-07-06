Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu reaches Bhubaneswar; the President is on a 4-day visit to Odisha and will be attending the Rath Yatra in Puri tomorrow. Governor of Odisha Shri Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival in Bhubaneswar.