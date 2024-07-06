BhubaneswarOdishaOdisha Breaking News

President Droupadi Murmu reaches Bhubaneswar; the President is on a 4-day visit to Odisha and will be attending the Rath Yatra in Puri

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu reaches Bhubaneswar; the President is on a 4-day visit to Odisha and will be attending the Rath Yatra in Puri tomorrow. Governor of Odisha Shri Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival in Bhubaneswar.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.