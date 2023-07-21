President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 21, 2023).

Welcoming President Wickremesinghe to India, the President said that Sri Lanka occupies a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth of All in the Region) Vision. India’s multi-pronged support to Sri Lanka in the last one year to tide over its economic challenges is a testament to India’s long-standing commitment to bilateral relations with Sri Lanka. She emphasized that India has always stood with Sri Lanka during its hour of need and would continue to do so in future as well.

The President said that our partnership is enduring and beneficial to the common people of our two countries and the larger Indian Ocean Region.

The two leaders noted that India and Sri Lanka are working on many key projects in several sectors, and that India-Sri Lanka development partnership has touched the lives of Sri Lankans in a positive way.

The President said that India looks forward to continuing and strengthening its developmental partnership with Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe.