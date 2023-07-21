Purbanchal Cancer Hospital of eastern Nepal to collaborate with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, New Delhi for improved cancer treatment for Nepali patients

An agreement has been reached between the Purbanchal Cancer Hospital in Jhapa and the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital based in New Delhi, India, on the exchange of research, treatment, technology, and facilities for cancer treatment.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr Birendra Yadav, Medical Director of Purbanchal Cancer Hospital, and Dr Sudhir Kumar Rawal, Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center at a program held on Saturday.

The purbanchal cancer hospital was established in 2020 and as the medical director told the MoU is signed with the objective of exchanging support on various fields of medical science between two advanced hospitals in South Asia and thereby making the treatment of cancer more reliable and accessible in Nepal. According to the agreement, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital will provide telemedicine services to patients undergoing treatment at the Purbanchal Cancer Hospital, while doctors at the hospital will be trained in robotic surgery.

For reliable treatment of cancer for Nepali patients they had to travel to India, but with signing of MoU, there shall be advanced treatment methods and equipment in the Purbanchal Cancer Hospital, and patients may get better treatment in Nepal itself.