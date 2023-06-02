President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel has given his assent to the bill designed to amend the Nepal Citizenship Act, 2063. over 8 months after the federal parliament endorsed the bill, the President gave his assent to the bill in accordance with Article 61, Sub-articles (2), (3), (4) and Article 66 of the Constitution of Nepal, as well as the principle propounded by the Supreme Court, stated a press release issued today by Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the Office of the President.

Both the Houses of the Federal Parliament had passed the Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill, 2079 designed to amend the Nepal Citizenship Act, 2063. The Bill was tabled in the House on July 31, 2022. but then President BIdya Devi Bhandari returned the bill twice with suggestions and requested a review.

Finally, with the presidential seal on the Citizenship bill, around 400,000 people in need of state ID will benefit from the legal provision. Indian women married to Nepali men faced the problem of not getting citizenship in Nepal who had to wait for seven years before getting the naturalized citizenship.



The Non-Resident Nepalese Association (NRNA) has expressed happiness over the authentication of a bill relating to the amendment of the Citizenship Act, of 2063 which will ensure ‘NRN citizenship’ along with socio-economic and cultural rights as guaranteed by the constitution of Nepal, 2072.