Four IAF Rafale fighter jets of carried out drill in Indian Ocean Region

Four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force carried out a drill in the Indian Ocean Region, in a significant demonstration of their long-range combat capabilities.

The exercise was carried out a few days ago, but the IAF shared the details on Wednesday. The exercise is seen as important in the Indian Ocean Region. The Indian Ocean serves as a strategic bridge with the nations in India’s immediate and extended maritime neighbourhood.

The national and economic interests of India are inseparably linked with the Indian Ocean. The role of India in the region is evident in its vision of ‘SAGAR ‘, which means ocean and stands for “Security and Growth for all in the region”.

The mission lasted six hours and involved mid-air refueling of the Rafales that have significantly boosted the capabilities of the IAF.

The Indian Air Force inducted the Rafale fighter aircraft in 2020 only a few months after the stand-off with China started and was quickly operationalized.

The Rafale is a 4.5-generation aircraft and has helped India regain its supremacy over Indian sub-constituent skies with long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles along with advanced radar and electronic warfare capabilities.