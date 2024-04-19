Apple Takes Down Meta-Owned WhatsApp and Threads from China’s App Store

Apple complied with a request from the Chinese government to remove Meta-owned WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China due to national security concerns. The country’s internet regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China, mandated the removal, which Apple honored, citing its obligation to adhere to local laws. While Meta’s other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger remain available on the Chinese App Store, WhatsApp and Threads were delisted after the government’s deadline for app developers to register. In the Chinese market, Apple observed a double-digit decline in smartphone unit sales in the first six weeks of 2024, with iPhone sales falling by 24%, primarily due to heightened competition and the perception of minor upgrades in the iPhone 15.