Explosion in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Injures Two CRPF Jawans

During a poll duty in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, at least two CRPF jawans sustained injuries after an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) shell exploded, confirmed a police official. The incident unfolded during an area domination operation in Galgam village under the Usoor police station area on Friday. Notably, the blast occurred approximately 500 meters away from a polling booth, injuring the two security personnel. Bijapur district lies within the Maoist-affected Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, currently undergoing voting in the initial phase of general elections. Due to the area’s Maoist influence and safety concerns, the polling parties were air-dropped to their designated locations by the Indian Air Force (IAF) owing to the lack of proper road connectivity. This year, 79 Maoists have been killed in anti-Maoist operations, including 29 in a single encounter in Kanker on April 16.