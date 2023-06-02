External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his South African counterpart agreed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in a fitting manner in Cape Town today.

In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said that they also reviewed the progress strategic partnership between India and South Africa.

The discussions also held upon collaborations within prominent forums such as BRICS, IBSA, G20, and the United Nations, where both the countries have a strong tradition of close cooperation.

Dr. Jaishankar also met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan today. In the meeting with Arabian Finance Minister, both leaders expressed their commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation through the Strategic Partnership Council, reinforcing the strong ties between India and Saudi Arabia. They also exchanged views on the global situation.

Dr Jaishankar is on a two nation tour of South Africa and Namibia from today. This is the first visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Namibia.