Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that Nepal occupies a very special place under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra today said that Nepal occupies a very special place under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’. Briefing media after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Foreign Secretary said India’s relationship with Nepal is unique and characterised by open borders and civilisational ties that are anchored in shared cultural and religious traditions. He said the talks between both leaders characterised the traditional warmth and cordiality between the two countries. He said the two leaders engaged in comprehensive and constructive and future-oriented discussions directed toward taking the India-Nepal bilateral relationship forward in a manner that is constructive, progressive and beneficial for both the nations’ societies. He said the discussions and outcomes covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including political, economic, trade, energy, connectivity, and infrastructure.