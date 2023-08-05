President Of India Visits Theppakadu Elephant Camp At The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve And Interacts With Mahouts And Cavadies

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu visited Theppakadu Elephant Camp, one of Asia’s oldest Elephant camps, at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve today (August 5, 2023) and interacted with Mahouts and Cavadies.



During the interaction, the President said that it must be a matter of pride that the activities of Tamil Nadu Forest Department got global recognition for its elephant care management through the Oscar winning documentary “The elephant whisperers”. She stated that as a part of preserving our national heritage, it is our national responsibility to protect elephants. She was happy to note that the Government is setting up a “State-of-the-art Elephant Conservation Center and Eco Complex” at Theppakadu Elephant Camp to make it a pioneer in Asian elephant conservation.



The President said that tribal communities are playing an important role in preserving India’s cultural heritage. Therefore, it is very important to ensure them their constitutional rights and provide them basic amenities. She was happy to note that the traditional knowledge and experience of the people belonging to Bettakurumbar, Kattunayakar and Malasar tribal communities is being utilized to manage the Theppakadu Elephant Camp.