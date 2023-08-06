PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of 508 railway stations redevelopment at cost of over Rs 24,470 cr

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country today through video conferencing. The stations will be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of over 24 thousand 470 crore rupees. Master Plans are being prepared for the development of these stations as City Centres, with proper integration of both sides of the city.

This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of the overall urban development of the city, centered around the railway station. AIR correspondent reports that these 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories. This includes 55 stations each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, and 25 in Odisha among others.

The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration, and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture.