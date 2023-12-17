The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan from December 18 to 23, 2023.

On December 18, the President will grace the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur. On the same day, the President will reach Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad.

On December 19, the President will grace the centennial celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School Society at Hyderabad.

On December 20, the President will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion, being organized by the Ministry of Textiles, at Pochampally, district Yadadri Bhuvnagiri, Telangana. She will also interact with weavers on the occasion. In the same evening, at Secunderabad, the President will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust.

On December 21, the President will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

On December 22, the President will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the State, leading citizens, academics, etc.

On December 23, the President will witness the live firing exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan.