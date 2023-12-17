PM Narendra Modi participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today. Shri Modi took a walkthrough of the stalls and visited the Viksit Bharat Yatra Van and Quiz event. The Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes and also addressed them on the occasion. During the program, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Oath was also administered.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister acknowledged the participation of all Members of Parliament in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in their respective constituencies across India and said that he is taking part in VBSY in Varanasi as a Parliamentarian and a ‘Sevak’ of the city. Prime Minister Modi underlined the need to ensure the delivery of government schemes to the deserved beneficiaries in a time-bound manner and without hassle and said, “Beneficiaries need not run around the government. The government must reach out to the beneficiaries instead.” Informing that 4 crore families have been handed pucca homes under PMAY, Shri Modi pointed out the need for saturation of any schemes and emphasized the need to reach out to the people who have been left behind. The Prime Minister said that VBSY aims to record the experience of the beneficiaries while including those who have been left behind so far. “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an examination for me”, the Prime Minister said, adding that he wants to hear from the people if the desired results have been achieved. Recalling his interaction with the beneficiaries a while ago, the Prime Minister mentioned the benefits of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Cards. Highlighting the impact of positive work on the officers who are implementing the government schemes on the ground level, Shri Modi said that it gives them a renewed sense of enthusiasm and contentment. “Impact of implementation of government schemes on the ground unlocks a new dimension of happiness in the government employees, and it is being made possible by Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction and elaborated on the transformative power of knowing the impact of the schemes firsthand. He said that knowing that the schemes are ridding kitchens of smoke, pucca houses infusing new confidence, the poor section feeling empowered and reduction in the differences between rich and poor are all sources of great satisfaction.

Prime Minister Modi said that successful schemes create a sense of ownership among the citizens. A person who gets a loan and other facilities feels that this is his country, his railways, his office, his hospital. When this feeling of ownership arises, the desire to do something for the nation also arises, PM Modi said. This will instill confidence among the people for a better future for the coming generations.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the time before independence when every action initiated in the country was for the common goal of achieving an independent India. “Every citizen was contributing towards independence in their way”, the Prime Minister said acknowledging that it created an atmosphere of unity which ultimately led to the Britshers leaving India. The Prime Minister emphasized inculcating a similar vision to fulfill the resolve of a Viksit Bharat and taking the nation forward with respect for every individual. “Once the seeds of Viksit Bharat are sown, the result of the next 25 years will be reaped by our future generations”, he said, “Every Indian needs this mindset and resolve today.”

He said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a national endeavour, not a work of any political party, a sacred duty. People should directly participate in this. “If one is satisfied just by reading about it in the newspapers, he is losing out on something important”, said the Prime Minister. He also expressed personal satisfaction to be able to attend various facets of the Yatra.

He asked beneficiaries and citizens to actively propagate the word about the Yatra as ‘positivity begets positive atmosphere”, he said. Calling VBSY a grand resolution, the Prime Minister exhorted it to be realized through ‘Sabka Prayas’. He concluded that a Viksit Bharat that will be financially strong will address and resolve all the problems of its citizens. “The path of getting rid of all difficulties passes through the resolution of Viksit Bharat. I assure the people of Kashi that as your representative and for the national responsibility given by you, I will not spare any efforts”, he concluded.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath.