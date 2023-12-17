PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse

Surat: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse today in Surat, Gujarat. Before the program, the Prime Minister also visited Panchtatva Garden, viewed the Green Building of Surat Diamond Bourse & SPINE-4, and signed the visitor booklet. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had also inaugurated the new terminal building at Surat Airport.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that a new diamond has been added to the magnificence of Surat city. “It is not an ordinary diamond, but the best in the world”, Shri Modi said underlining that the radiance of the Surat Diamond Bourse is overshadowing the largest of edifices in the world. He credited the humbleness of Shri Vallabhbhai Lakhani and Shri Laljibhai Patel and the spirit of taking everyone along behind the success of such a huge mission as he congratulated the entire team of Surat Diamond Bourse on the occasion. “Surat Diamond Bourse will now come to the fore along with India’s pride during discussions about diamond bourses in the world”, he emphasized. The Prime Minister said, “Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the abilities of Indian designs, designers, materials and concepts. This building is a symbol of New India’s capabilities and resolutions.” Shri Modi congratulated the entire diamond industry, the people of Surat, Gujarat and India on the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse. Recalling his walkthrough of the Surat Diamond Bourse earlier today, the Prime Minister highlighted the architecture and mentioned the Green Building which can become an example for environment advocates around the world, the overall architecture of the building which can be used as a tool for learning by architecture and structural engineering students, and the Panchtatva Garden which can be used as an example for a lesson in landscaping.

Talking about the two other gifts for Surat, the Prime Minister mentioned the inauguration of a new airport terminal at Surat and the elevation of the status of Surat Airport as an International airport. The gathering gave a standing ovation for the fulfillment of this long pending demand. He informed about the commencement of the Surat Dubai flight and the soon-to-start flight to Hong Kong. “With Surat, Gujarat now boasts three international airports”, he added.

Throwing light on his personal connections and learning experiences with the city of Surat, the Prime Minister mentioned the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas. “The soil of Surat differentiates it from the rest”, Shri Modi said, noting that the cotton produced in the region is unmatched. Highlighting Surat’s journey of highs and lows, the Prime Minister stated that Surat’s magnificence attracted the British when they first came to India. He recalled the time when Surat was the manufacturing hub of the largest ships in the world and the port of Surat would hoist flags of ships from 84 countries. “Now, that number will increase to 125”, he added. Throwing light on the hardships faced by the city, the Prime Minister mentioned serious health ailments and floods and recalled how the spirit of the city was questioned. The Prime Minister expressed confidence noting today’s occasion and mentioned that Surat has become one of the top 10 growing cities in the world. He highlighted Surat’s excellent street food, cleanliness and skill development. He underlined that Surat which was known as the Sun City earlier, transformed itself into Diamond City, Silk City and Bridge City through the hard work and dedication of its people. “Today, Surat is the Dream City for lakhs of youth”, he exclaimed. He also noted Surat’s stride in the IT sector and said that it is historic in itself for a modern city like Surat to get such a magnificent building in the form of Diamond Bourse.

The Prime Minister said, “People of Surat know Modi’s guarantee for a very long time.” He said that the diamond bourse is an example of Modi’s guarantee for the people of Surat. Recalling his interaction with the people associated with the diamond trade and the 2014 World Diamond Conference in Delhi, where special notified zones for the diamond industry were announced, the Prime Minister said that the journey has led to a big diamond center in the form of Surat Diamond Bourse, making possible many aspects of diamond trade under one roof. “For artisan, workman and businessman, for all, Surat Diamond Bourse has become a one-stop shop”, he added. The Bourse will have facilities like international banking, safe vaults and jewelry mall leading to 1.5 lakh new jobs, he informed.

Further dwelling on the capabilities of Surat, the Prime Minister mentioned India’s stride from 10th to 5th place in the world economy. “Now Modi has given the guarantee that, in the third innings, India will be among the top 3 economies of the world”, he said. The government has a roadmap for the next 25 years and is working on the goals of a 5 trillion dollar economy and a 10 trillion dollar economy, he added.

Mentioning the efforts to increase exports, the Prime Minister said that the country’s diamond industry will have a big role to play. He asked the titans of industry to explore ways of increasing Surat’s role in increasing the country’s exports. Stating the leading position of India in diamond jewelry exports, silver cut diamonds and lab-grown diamonds he pointed out that in overall global gems-jewelry exports, India’s share is just 3.5 percent. “If Surat decides, then our share in gems-jewelry export can touch double-digit”, the Prime Minister said, reiterating the government’s support for the sector. He mentioned measures like declaring the sector as a focus area for export promotion, promotion of patented design, diversification of export products, collaboration for better technology, promotion of lab-grown or green diamonds and special provisions for green diamonds in the budget. He expressed confidence that the sector is bound to get benefitted from the positive global outlook towards India and the growing stature of ‘Make in India’ brand.

The Prime Minister said that the government is increasing the capacity of Surat to further the potential of the people by giving special emphasis on building modern infrastructure in the city. Highlighting Surat’s connectivity, Shri Modi mentioned Surat International Airport, Metro Rail service, and Surat’s Ports including Hazira Port, deep water LNG terminal and multi-cargo port. “Surat is continuously connecting with international trade centers. Very few cities in the world have such international connectivity”, he added. He also mentioned Surat’s connectivity with the Bullet Train Project and the ongoing work on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor which will strengthen rail connectivity of Surat to Northern and Eastern India. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also going to provide new opportunities to the business of Surat. The Prime Minister urged everyone to take maximum advantage of the city’s modern connectivity and said, “If Surat moves forward, Gujarat will move forward. If Gujarat moves forward then the country will move forward.” Concluding the address, the Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled for next month

Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Shri Purshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State, Smt Darshana Jardosh, Member of Parliament, Shri C R Patil, Chairman of Surat Diamond Bourse, Shri Vallabhbhai Lakhani and Shri Laljibhai Patel from Dharmanandan Diamond Ltd were present on the occasion.

Background

Surat Diamond Bourse will be the World’s largest and most modern center for international diamond and jewelry business. It will be a global center for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewelry. Bourse will comprise state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export; a Jewelry mall for retail jewelry business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.