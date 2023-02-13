The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow today (February 12, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy that her visit to Uttar Pradesh is taking place on the occasion of this great festival of development of the state.

The President said that apart from being the largest state of the country in terms of population, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in many areas in terms of contribution to the country’s economy. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in India in total production of food grains, including wheat. It also ranks first in the country in the production of sugarcane and potato. In the production of mango and peas also, this state contributes the most. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh is the leader in milk production. Being rich in agricultural products, Uttar Pradesh has a lot of potential for agro-based enterprises. She was happy to note that sessions on ‘Leveraging Food Basket of India: Opportunity for Food Processing’ and ‘Unlocking Opportunities in Dairy and Animal Husbandry Sector’ were organized during the Summit.

Underlining the fact that political stability and continuity of administration prove very helpful for investors, the President said that at present, Uttar Pradesh has a stable and decision-making government. She said that the Government of Uttar Pradesh has envisioned far-sighted policies and implemented those. As a result, Uttar Pradesh is capable and ready to play the role of growth engine of New India. She said that through this Summit, an investment of about rupees 35.5 lakh crore is estimated in Uttar Pradesh which is expected to provide employment opportunities to lakhs of people.

The President noted that Uttar Pradesh has about 95 lakh MSMEs which is the highest number of MSMEs in the country. She said that apart from being the backbone of the country’s industries, MSMEs also provide the largest number of employment opportunities after the agriculture sector. She expressed confidence that the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in the economic development of India.

The President said that it is a matter of happiness that in achieving the goal of making India a five trillion dollar economy, Uttar Pradesh has resolved to make Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh would contribute towards one fifth of India’s economy. She said that efforts to boost the economy in Uttar Pradesh would also strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The President noted that infrastructure is being developed very fast in Uttar Pradesh. She said that India’s self-reliance in defence would get a boost by the development of Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh. This would also bring investment and generate employment.

The President noted that several efforts are being made by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to maintain a balance between development and environment. Efforts such as development of Renewable Energy, Green Energy Corridors, and energy transition under the National Green Hydrogen Mission would help India in achieving the target of Net Zero emission.

The President said that in the growing investment climate, the culture of self-employment gets a boost. She noted that efforts are being made for ​​ the start-up revolution in Uttar Pradesh. She expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would also have a leading position in the field of self-employment by these efforts.

The President appreciated the efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a Preferred Investment destination. She expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would gain global fame as the ‘Best Investment State’. She said that if Uttar Pradesh becomes more prosperous, India would also be more prosperous.