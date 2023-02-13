The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow this evening (February 12, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the warm welcome she received in Lucknow has made her first visit here as the President unforgettable.

The President said that the traditions and sentiments emanating from Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Sarnath unite all Indians in one thread. Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur, Magahar and many other holy places of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed India’s flourishing spiritual power. The spiritual energy of such holy places would continue to provide strength to our country for ages. The Kumbh in Prayagraj has been a major religious, spiritual and cultural event since ancient times. In the year 2017 UNESCO has recognized Prayagraj Kumbh Mela as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. Lucknow, situated on the bank of Gomati, on one hand is associated with our oldest traditions, and on the other it has been a major centre of culture, literature, politics and art and skills in the medieval and modern times as well.

The President said that along with the development of the economy, it is also necessary for economic and social progress to be just and inclusive. It is our national priority to bring all the deprived sections of the society and women within the ambit of inclusive development. She was confident that Uttar Pradesh would contribute significantly in ensuring economic, social and political justice through women empowerment. She said that in the history of political empowerment of women, Uttar Pradesh has unique records.

The President said that the share of Uttar Pradesh’s population in India is almost equal to the share of India’s population in the world. Only five countries, including India, have more population than Uttar Pradesh. She noted that the Government of Uttar Pradesh is determined to achieve big goals. The country’s largest work-force and largest youth population are being provided opportunities to utilize their talents in the state. She expressed confidence that India has a bright future as the hardworking and dedicated people of such a vast state are working to build a new India.