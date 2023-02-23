President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Fellowships (Akademi Ratna) and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Fellowships (Akademi Ratna) and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puruskar) for the year 2019, 2020 and 2021 in New Delhi today (February 23, 2023). Also present in the awards ceremony were Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Dr. Sandhya Purecha, Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Smt. Uma Nadnuri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Parliamentary Affairs said that, in the 70 years that has spanned from the time of establishment of the Sangeet Natak academi, it can be seen that the institution has been instrumental in realisation of the Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat vision. He said that it has been the tradition of the artists from our country to pay salutations and respect to Maa Saraswati before any performance. This gesture symbolises the huge learnings and wisdom that they have received from Music.

The minister said that the year 2023 is very important for India and also for the artists. For India because it has the presidency of G20 and for the artists because they were receiving felicitation in the first year of the Amrit Kaal.

The Akademi’s fellowship (Akademi Ratna) carries a purse money of Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupees Three Lakhs only) and Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) carry a purse money of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only). The award also carries a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.

Click here for the full list of awardees.