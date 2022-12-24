President of India Droupadi Murmu greetings on the eve of Christmas

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas.

In a message, the President has said, “I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Christmas.

This festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind. On this day we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness.

Let us take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives”.