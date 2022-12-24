Forests have been an integral and cardinal part of Indian ethos, consciousness and culture: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today called for collective action from all the nations to tackle the massive challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. Expressing concern about reckless exploitation of natural resources, the Vice President said ‘human species cannot take the planet as its exclusive privilege’.

The Vice President was interacting with the probationers of the 2021 batch of the Indian Forest Service at the Parliament House Complex. Underlining the critical role of the Forest Service Officers, he said ‘you will be dealing with our tribal communities and get first hand experience of their pristine culture. You’ll have a godly opportunity to serve their needs and aspirations.’

Shri Dhankhar underlined the importance of forests, observing ‘forests have been an integral and cardinal part of Indian ethos, consciousness and culture’. Noting that India is among top 10 nations in the world in terms of forest wealth, he urged the officers to ‘serve nature to serve humankind’, suggesting that they are the ‘ambassadors of nature’.

Touching upon the issue of environmental degradation, the Vice President said that it was concerning that features such as common village lands and natural water tanks were diminishing due to human greed.

Praising the vision of the constitution makers for including the ‘protection and safeguard of forests’ as part of the Directive Principles of State Policy, the Vice President underlined that the Constitution was even amended to include Fundamental Duties for citizens such as ‘protection of the natural environment and to have compassion for living creatures’. He called for greater initiatives for involving people and improving their participation in the protection of the environment.

Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri P. C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Shri C.P. Goyal, Director General of Forest and Special Secretary, Dr. Vandana Kumar, Additional Secretary, Rajya Sabha, Shri Bharat Jyoti, Director IGNFA and other dignitaries were present.