President Droupadi Murmu: A Reflection of changing Bharat is released by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in The Art of Living International Ashram

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu: A Reflection of changing Bharat, a biographical sketch of the 15th President of India has been released last week by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the Art of Living International Ashram in Bengaluru.The book is not just a biographical sketch of Mahamahim Droupadi Murmu, but depicts her tumultuous journey of life from zenith to nadir with a message to humanity to look within. India electing her first tribal president from the remotest part of the country in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of political independence of India) is very symbolic and encouraging. The framers of the constitution have made provisions that the constitution reaches to the poorest of the poor in terms of its public service delivery. More than that, it also created provision for people who are not socio-economically and politically developed to hold constitutional positions.

The book traverses the arduous yet interesting journey from India to Bharat. The book also explores the rich tribal cultural heritage of Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj and a life’s course of an ambitious yet innocuous tribal girl to reach the highest constitutional position of the country in a span of six decades. The book is filled with a lot of energy in the form of anecdotes and stories, inspiring the world population to learn values of women empowerment as well.

The author’s parents, Manoranjan Mohanty and Dr.P.S.Manikyeswari, being the acquaintance of Mahamahim Smt. Droupadi Murmu is also part of the true character weaved in the story. Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty, an institution builder having more than two decades of experience in teaching and administration, has implemented a number of academic and service projects under the aegis of The Art of Living, a non-profit global organization. With the guidance of her Master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, she initiated the formation of Sri Sri University, Cuttack, the first private university to be enacted by the Government of Odisha, spanning over an area of 188 acres of picturesque land on the banks of Kathjodi river. It imparts holistic education to more than three thousand students across the globe. She is currently working as the Head of Public Relations and Social Outreach, Director, Human Resource Development Center, and Director, Sri Sri Advanced Global Center for Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies at the University.

Daughter of humanitarian and philanthropist, she has the prerogative to witness many events pertaining to the life of Mahamahim Smt. Droupadi Murmu. She is MSc Physics from NIT, Rourkela; MA and PhD in Public Administration, MBA and LLB from Utkal University. She is an extremely erudite scholar, topped the merit list in her academic examinations in school, college and university getting many merit certificates and two Gold Medals from Utkal University for MA Public Administration. She is widely acclaimed for her service projects, public relations and governance skills.

The book not only talks about a personality but also the timeless values viz., caring, sharing, humility, patience, perseverance, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (one world family), unity in diversity, multi-faith culture, indigenous tribal culture and values embedded about her in depicting the personality. It also encourages the citizens of the world to practice ethical political leadership which may look like a far-fetched dream but quite a possibility even in contemporary politics. A woman, whose personality is Saravamsaha (enduring resilience) like the legendary Droupadi can teach a diverse of lessons to inculcate which could be useful to millions of people. Published by Gyan Publishing house, New Delhi, the pre-order of the book started in Amazon. The order will start from 1 July 2023.