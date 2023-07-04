Students of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ Program in Bhubaneswar Graduate with Certificates in AI, IoT and Coding & Programming

BHUBANESWAR – Samsung India’s flagship CSR program Samsung Innovation Campus concluded the AI, IoT and Coding & Programming courses for its second batch of 168 students in Bhubaneswar, reiterating Samsung’s commitment to being India’s strong partnerships and working alongside the Government in its mission to empower the country’s youth and #PoweringDigitalIndia.

The students who were mentored and trained at Center Tool Room and Training Center (CTTC), Bhubaneswar were granted certificates of course completion at a felicitation ceremony on Monday, 3rd July at CTTC, Chandaka Avenue, Infocity Bhubaneswar. The students were felicitated by officials from Samsung and ESSCI, which is executing the program through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners.

The first batch of students, who graduated in the month of March this year, set a remarkable precedent, showcasing the program’s effectiveness in transforming young minds into competent tech professionals. This time around, a batch of 168 students, of which 42 have been trained in AI, 106 in IoT, and 20 in Coding and Programming participated in a hackathon and developed codes based on the problem statements presented to them.

The problem statements included topics such as diseases that affect the flora, healthcare data storage for scientists to improve macro level health issues, complex e-commerce platforms. The teams presented their prototypes to a jury of 5 Members from CTTC, Bhubaneswar – Mr. Mananjay Nayak, Mr. Hrushikesh Mohanty, Mr. Mrutunjay Mishra, Ms. Monalisa Das and Mrs. Ritu Maity.

“At Samsung, we believe in giving back by creating a pool of skilled workforce to better India’s digital future. Through this initiative, we want to empower the youth and create opportunities for them in future tech domains, further boosting India’s growth story and strengthening our commitment to Powering Digital India,” said Mr. Hyun Kim, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Samsung India launched its Samsung Innovation Campus program at eight campuses across the country with the aim of upskilling 3,000 less-privileged youth in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming and helping them get relevant job placements.

Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability. These are key technology skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. During the program, participants receive instructor-led classroom training through approved training and education partners of ESSCI across the country.

Youth enrolled in the program are undergoing classroom training and will complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas from Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Big Data, and Coding & Programming. They will also be imparted soft skills training to enhance their employability and provided job placements in relevant organizations.

Those opting for the AI course will undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work while those doing the IoT or the Big Data course will undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work. Participants opting for the Coding & Programming course will do 80 hours of training and be part of a Hackathon.