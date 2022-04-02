Pralhad Joshi Compliments Coal Companies For Record Production & Despatch in 2021-22

New Delhi : Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has expressed happiness in attaining record coal production anddespatch during the financial year 2021-22. In a tweet, the Minister thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for opening up the coal sector of the country that resulted in the present achievement.Complimenting all the coal companies of the country, Shri Pralhad Joshi called upon them to keep fulfilling India’s energy aspirations.

During the financial 2021-22, with 8.55 per cent increase India’s coal sector achieved a record production of 777.23 Million Ton compared to 716 MT the previous year. At the same time, coal despatch has gone up by 18.43 per cent to 818.04 MT during the fiscal 2021-22 against the figure of 690.71 MT in 2020-21.

A series of reforms and innovative measures initiated in recent years by the Ministry of Coal has paved the way for this record achievement. Hurdles caused by Covid pandemic, reduced import due to very high international coal price and fast increasing domestic demand for coal make the present achievement all the more remarkable.