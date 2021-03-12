Power Minister RK Singh Launches AmritMahotsav in Power and Energy Sector by initiating Energy Efficiency Enterprise (E3) Certifications programme for bricksector

New Delhi: RK Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Power and New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development &Entrepreneurship, launches “Energy Efficiency Enterprise (E3) Certifications Programme for Brick manufacturing Sector” in order to kick-start a series of events from Ministry of Power, Government of India under ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’.

On this occasion, Shri R K Singh appreciated the responses received from the bricks manufacturing enterprises for availing this certificate. He congratulated them for agreeing to shift from conventional to efficient technologies and product shift towards low density bricks with better thermal insulation.He further stated that implementation of E3 Certification will lead to multiple benefits in terms of energy savings in brick manufacturing process and improved quality of bricks resulting in cost savings to builders as well as energy savings to occupiers of buildings due to better thermal comfort and improved insulation properties.

Shri RK Singh urged the brick manufacturing industries to become E-3 capable in next 2-3 years. He assured to support them in their efforts towards this transition which will not just help in reducing energy emissions but will also benefit them by cost reduction.

During the event, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power) said that India is the world’s second largest producer of bricks and this demand is expected to multiply three to four times over the next 20 years, through E3 Certification program. He further addedThere is huge potential to save energy in the brick sector. He emphasized that brick manufacturing industry consumes about 45-50 million tonnes of coal equivalent annually, amounting to 5-15% of the total energy consumption in the country. He further stated that the brick sector has the second largest potential for energy efficiency amongst the Indian industrial sector after steel and more than cement, and the sector has largest energy savings to offer in coming decades through this program.Speaking on the occasion Development Commissioner /MSME said that the brick sector contributes nearly 0.7% to the country’s GDP, offers seasonal employment generation to over 1 crore workers, and has a strong influence on other economic sectors such as transportation and construction.

The burnt clay brick sector has immense potential for energy efficiency and the proposed E3 Certification Scheme is aimed at tapping huge energy efficacy potential in this sector. Energy saving of 7 Million Tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) per year and CO, savings of about 25 Million Tonnes by 2030 are estimated through adoption of E3 Certification by 7500 Bricks manufacturing units. E3 Certification Scheme seeks to accelerate brick sector modernization, using marketincentives to create customer demand to fulfil the vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

By availingE3 Certification, the brick units shall shift towards adoption of more efficient technologies for making energy efficient bricks. Such bricks will be useful in complying the requirements of Energy Conservation Buildings Code (ECBC). It is proposed to nudge the agencies/departments in the public sector like CPWD, NBCC, State Public Works Department Railways and Urban local bodies, etc., to create demand for energy efficient/hollow bricks. Besides, Bureau of Energy Efficiency under their awareness generation programme towards building energy efficiency shall also hold consultations with various stakeholders in this sector like builders architects etc. in order to sensitise them about the benefits of energy efficient bricks. The E3 Certificate will be awarded to those enterprises whose specific energy consumptionwill be 25% lower than the national baseline. The enterprises can qualifyfor E3 through adoption of energy efficient brick manufacturing process and technology and Production of lower density bricks (hollow, perforated or porous bricks).The adoption of the E3 Certification is currently voluntary for the Brick industry. Energy-efficient transformation in brick manufacturing is expected to create an enabling policy environment for promoting manufacturing and utilization of energy efficient Bricks, technologies and practices in India’s construction sector. This will push towards phasing out of inefficient technology in Brick production and enhance awareness and access of energy efficient bricks and technology.

“AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’, is the Government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The idea behind the Mahotsav that starts the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence 75 weeks before 15th August, 2022 and extends upto Independence Day 2023 is to showcase accomplishments since 1947 so as to instill a sense of pride and to create a vision for ‘[email protected]’. The commemorations will include 75 events for 75 weeks with one prominent event every week.