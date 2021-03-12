In a huge achievement, Indian Railway surpasses last year cumulative freight loading way before the year end

New Delhi: In spite of Covid challenges, on 11th March 2021, Indian Railways surpassed last year’s total Cumulative freight loading.

On 11th March 2021, Indian Railways’ cumulative freight loading touched 1145.68 million tonnes which is higher than total cumulative loading of last year (1145.61 million tonnes).

Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading and speed in the month of March 2021 as well for Indian Railways.

On a month to month basis, upto March 11, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 43.43 million tonnes, which is 10 % higher compared to last year’ loading for the same period (39.33 million tonnes).

On day to day basis, on 11th March, 2021, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 4.07 million tonnes, which is 34% higher compare to last year’s loading for the same date (3.03 million tonnes).

The average speed of Freight Trains in the month of March 2021 till 11th March was 45.49 kmph which is almost double compare to last year for the same period (23.29 kmph).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. Strong emergence of Business Development Units in Zones & Divisions, constant dialogue with the industry & logistics service providers, faster speed etc are adding to the robust growth of freight business for the Railways.

It may be noted that COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances.