PNGRB accelerates CGD Network Development with Inaugural Road Show for 12th CGD Bidding Round

New Delhi,30th November: In a significant stride towards achieving 100% coverage of country’s area for the development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) hosted its first Road Show for the 12th CGD Bidding Round. The event took place on November 30, 2023, at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary MoPNG, and Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson PNGRB, accompanied by Board members and Secretary, in the presence of representatives from key stakeholders from the oil and gas sector.

The 12th CGD Bidding Round aims to achieve 100% coverage of the country by expanding the reach of natural gas by offering 8 Geographical Areas covering six North East states and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Upon completion of the 12th CGD bidding round, almost the entire country (except Islands), will be covered under the City Gas Distribution network. This landmark achievement by PNGRB will provide access to cleaner cooking fuel for households, support industrial and commercial facilities, and fuel transportation, marking a giant leap towards achieving a gas-based economy.

Shri Pankaj Jain appreciated the impressive strides made by PNGRB, through the CGD initiatives undertaken in the last 11 rounds. He also highlighted the potential of PNG in these states. Moreover, Shri Pankaj Jain emphasized the utilization of emerging technologies to introduce gases in these areas, recognizing the tremendous potential for innovation and progress in enhancing gas infrastructure and accessibility.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, the Chairperson, articulated PNGRB’s current focus on creation of a vibrant and sustainable gas infrastructure across the entire country. The initiation of this bidding round specifically tailored for these States/UT reflects a strategic move to provide cleaner fuel within the delicate ecosystems of these regions. Additionally, he highlighted the potential of northeastern India, portraying it as a crucial link between mainland India and Southeast Asia. Dr. Jain further mentioned that CNG has a lot of potential in these states.

Distinguished speakers at the event included Shri Aneesh Dey (Partner and Global Head), KPMG, Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing), BPCL, and Shri Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Gas. Smt. Vandana Sharma, Secretary, PNGRB, delivered a detailed presentation on the present status and opportunities in the CGD sector, showcasing the success story of 9th to 11th CGD bidding rounds and outlining important timelines for the 12th CGD Bidding Round.

Electronic bids have been invited from October 13, 2023 with the last date for submission of bids set for January 11, 2024, for 7 GAs under 12th CGD Bidding Round and February 23, 2024 for Mizoram GA. PNGRB aims to finalize the award by February/March 2024.