Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to embark on a two-day visit to Kerala, starting tomorrow

New Delhi,30th November: Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Kerala starting 1st December. The Minister will interact with students and prominent citizens of the state in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

On 1st December, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will participate in the ‘Sadbhavana Seminar,’ to be organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation at Palarivattom, Kochi, at 10.00 AM.

Subsequently, he will address an anti-terrorism meet in front of the Thrissur Municipal Corporation. During this event, the Minister will emphasize the impact of terrorism on economies, lives of young Indians among others. He will highlight the measures taken by the Narendra Modi Government to prioritize National Security and uphold Zero Tolerance policy towards terrorism.

On 2nd December, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be the Chief Guest at SATSANG-2023, a two-day conference for CA students hosted by the Board of Studies of ICAI, New Delhi, and organized by the Kozhikode branch of the ICAI in Nalanda Auditorium. He will engage with students and underscore the unprecedented opportunities available to Young Indians since 2014.

In the evening, the Minister will address a meeting on anti-terrorism at Muthalakkulam Grounds, after which he will head back to New Delhi.