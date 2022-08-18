PMGSY played significant role in providing road connectivity in state :CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that nearly 50 percent of the link roads network in Himachal Pradesh has been constructed under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna and the credit goes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who always extended his affection towards Himachal Pradesh. Presently, more than 39 thousand kilometres road length is providing road connectivity facilities across the state which included far- flung rural areas.

Chief Minister was addressing a mammoth gathering on the occasion of celebrations of 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh- ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ at Indora in Kangra district today. This was the first programme in the series organized in district Kangra.

He said that this hilly state has witnessed tremendous progress despite various challenges and topographic difficulties. Such programmes will not only give us an opportunity to peep into the history of 75 years of existence of the state but also an inspiration to come forward and work with dedication and honesty for further progress of Himachal Pradesh.

He said the present government has always accorded top priority to the welfare of needy and downtrodden people. Taking a dig at the previous government, the Chief Minister said during the regime of the previous government, only Rs.400 crores were spent on social security pension, but the present government has increased it to Rs. 1300 crores. Taking a historic decision in its first cabinet meeting, eligibility age was reduced from 80 to 70 years and now it is 60 years.

Chief Minister said due to hydro power potential, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a power surplus state in the country but the people got no benefit of this status. But, the present government, considering this issue, seriously took a decision and nearly 15 lakh power consumers of the state are now getting zero bill for domestic power consumption upto 125 units.

Chief Minister said under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojna, financial assistance has been increased from Rs. 31000 to 51000. Similarly, financial assistance has also been increased to Rs. 21000 under Beti Hai Anmol Yojna. During the previous year, 30,851 girls were benefited and over Rs. 9 crores were spent on it. During the current financial year, 2633 girls have been provided assistance so far, he added. Chief Minister said that the government has also taken a decision to provide Rs. 25000 additional revolving fund as top up financial assistance to self help groups. This would go a long way in making such groups capable of strengthening their ventures keeping in view the market demands and challenges, he added.

Chief Minister said the government conducted a survey and found that about 20 thousands patients were suffering from serious ailments and were dependent on others for care in the families. Government decided to extend financial assistance to them and started an exclusive SAHARA Yojna. Presently these patients are getting Rs.3000 per month.

Chief Minister while talking about deadly Covid threat said despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic in the State, the Government has ensured that the pace of development in various sectors goes on steadily. He said credit of this goes to the active cooperation of the people, active coordination of various departments and timely steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which resulted in a massive vaccination campaign launched in the country. The state ranked first in administering the first and second dose of vaccination in the country.

Jai Ram Thakur said that workers of BJP also ensured that all possible help was provided to the needy during the time of pandemic. Lakhs of masks, sanitizers and food kits were distributed free of cost to the people in distress and need. He said that the Congress leaders did nothing during such a big challenge and were busy in politicizing this sensitive issue. He also lauded the gesture of especially members of Mahila Morcha for making and providing 50 lakhs cloth-made masks and providing them to the masses. He said during the last two years, the state has succeeded to establish 50 oxygen plants. At the time of the first stage of spreading the Covid virus, the state had only 30 ventilators, but presently there is availability of 1050 ventilators.

Chief Minister also announced to provide funds for setting up seven open gymnasiums in a cluster of seven Gram Panchayats of Indora Assembly Constituency.

Chief Minister also inaugurated and visited exhibition stalls put up by various departments on the developmental theme of Himachal Tab Aur Ab. A documentary on 75-year-journey of the state was also screened.

MLA Indora Rita Dhiman while welcoming the Chief Minister highlighted numerous developmental achievements attained during the regime of present State and Centre governments. She thanked the Chief Minister for providing generous support to ensure all-round development of the Indora assembly segment. The constituency has experienced first ever infrastructural development at such a large scale, she added.

Member of Parliament Kishan Kapoor, MLAs Arjun Thakur and Rajesh Thakur, Vice Chairman General Industries Development Corporation Manohar Dhiman, BJP Mandal President Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal, SP Khushal Sharma and Chairman Panchayat Samiti Sehdev Thakur were also present on the occasion.