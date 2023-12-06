PM to visit Dehradun on 8th December and inaugurate the ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’

New Delhi,6th December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on 8th December, 2023. At around 10:30 AM, he will inaugurate ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ being held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The two day summit is being held on 8th and 9th December, 2023 with the theme – “Peace to Prosperity”.

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness participation of Union Ministers, Ambassadors of various countries along with leading industrialists, among others.