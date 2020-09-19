PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation Stone of nine highway projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar through video conference on Monday, 21st September 2020.

Shri Narendra Modi, shall also inaugurate the Optical Fibre internet services where all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through Optical Fibre Internet Service.

Highway Projects

These nine highwayprojects involve a road length of about 350 kilometers at a cost of Rs 14,258 Crore.

Paving the way for development of Bihar, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around the State. Movement of people and goods will also improve substantially, especially with the neighbouring States of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister had declared a special package for significant infrastructure development of Bihar in the year 2015. This included 75 projects worth Rs 54,700 crore, of which 13 projects have been completed, work is undergoing at 38 and others are in DPR/Bidding/Sanction stage.

With the completion of these projects, all rivers in Bihar will have bridges conforming to 21st century specifications, and all major NHs will stand widened and strengthened.

Under the PM’s package, total number of bridges over river Ganga are going to be 17, with a lane capacity of 62. This way, on an average, there will be a bridge over rivers in the State at every 25 KMs.

The projects include four-laning of 47.23 km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of NH-31 at a cost of Rs 1149.55 crore, four-laning of 50.89 km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of NH-31 at a cost of Rs 2650.76 crore, four-laning of 54.53 km Ara-Mohania section of NH-30 on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 885.41 crore, four-laning of 60.80 km Ara-Mohania section of NH-30 on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 855.93 crore, four-laning of 49 km Narenpur-Purnea Section of NH-131A on HAM Mode at a cost of Rs 2288 crore, six-laning of 39 km Patna-Ring Road (Kanhauli-Ramnagar) of NH 131G on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 913.15 crore, construction of a new 14.5 km four-lane bridge (Parallel to existing MG Setu) with its approaches across river Ganga on NH-19 at Patna at a cost of Rs 2926.42 crore, construction of a new 28.93 km 4-lane bridge across river Kosi on NH-106 with 2-Lane paved shoulder on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 1478.40 crore, and construction of new 4.445 km 4-Lane bridge (parallel to existing Vikramashila Setu) across river Ganga on NH-131B at a cost of Rs 1110.23 crore.

Optical Fibre internet services

It is a prestigious project covering all 45,945 villages of Bihar which will enable a digital revolution to reach the farthest corner of the State.

This project will be executed by combined efforts of Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Common Service Centres (CSC).

CSC has 34,821 Centres throughout the length and breadth of Bihar State. They will utilise this workforce to not only implement this project but also make it professionally run to provide Optical Fibre Internet Services for common citizens at every village of Bihar. The Project would also entail implementation of 1 wi-fi and 5 free of cost connections to Government Institutions like Primary Schools, Anganwadi Centres, Aasha Workers, Jeevika Didi etc.

This project will lead digital services like e-Education, e-Agriculture, Tele-Medicine, Tele-law and other social security schemes to be easily available to all citizens of Bihar at the click of the button.

