Utkal Alumina’s Safe Drinking Water Push Cheers Locals

Bhubaneswar: Safe drinking water has always remained a perennial problem in rural areas and places having close proximity to mines and industrial plants. Taking the problem head on and as part of its peripheral development activities under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Utkal Alumina, an Aditya Birla Group company, situated in the remote location of Kashipur Block in Rayagada district, has led from the front. It has initiated a slew of measures in a bid to ensure availability and accessibility of safe drinking water to the villagers.

Utkal Alumina has set up over 118 hand pump bore-wells in the villages, reaching more than 17500 households in around 7 no villages of Paikakupakhal, Maligaon, Nuapada, Kucheipadar,Lundrukana, Kanchguma, D Koralin FY 2019-20. Besides it, 3 solar based drinking water supply systems have been connected with the existing bore wells at Dwimundi and Jogiparitunda.The company is also constructing small wells with a capacity of 1500 litres in the non-motorable villages of Kodipari, Maikanch, Chandragiri Gram Panchayats.

Speaking on this, Mr. N. Nagesh, Unit Head & President of Utkal Alumina said “Our prime focus is on taking appropriate measures for providing better healthcare services to people living in the periphery of our plant. Towards this, we are ensuring adequate supply of safe drinking water in many places. This prevents as well as protects people from diseases caused by contaminated water.”

Appreciating the efforts of the company, the Sub Divisional Officer, RWSS, Rayagada, said, “Utkal Alumina is working hand in hand with the State Government in supplying safe drinking water to some of the villages surrounding the plant. It has also dug hand pump bore-wells in the villages apart from taking up their maintenance, thus benefitting hundreds of villagers.”

Besides, the company is working closely with the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (RWSS) Department of the Government of Odisha in installing hand pump bore-wells in needy locations.

Not only installation, the company has also taken up the maintenance of defunct hand pumps in the peripheral villages. It has repaired more than 34 hand pump bore-wells in 14 different peripheral villages in FY 2019-20 besides disinfecting them on routine basis.

Spring-based water supply systems in Pandkapadar, Dhodpas, Badlijharan, Dwimundi, Dudighat, Ghatiguda, Biriguda, Khangarmunda, Tikirapadar are a boon to more than 1850 residents here.

This initiative of Utkal Alumina has been welcomed wholeheartedlyby both the public and the district administration.

