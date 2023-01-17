PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 organised in Basti District on 18th January

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23, being organised in Basti District, on 18th January, 2023 at 1 PM via video conferencing. Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is being organised in Basti District by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Shri Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from 10th to 16th December, 2022 and the second phase of the Khel Mahakumbh will be organised from 18th to 28th January, 2023.

The Khel Mahakumbh organises diverse competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carrom, badminton, table tennis etc. Apart from these, competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc are also organised during the Khel Mahakumbh.

The Khel Mahakumbh is a novel initiative that provides opportunity and platform to the youth of District Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option. It also endeavours to inculcate the spirit of discipline, team work, healthy competition, self-confidence and nationalism among the youth of the region.