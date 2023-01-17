Miss Shrestha Sharma, Class-X of The Aditya Birla Public School Bhubaneswar clinched Bronze Medal in under-17 girls’ category in the CBSE National Shooting Championship played at Ranchi.

More than 400 players across the country participated in the national championship this year.

Dr. S. Ganguli, Group Advisor- Education and Mr. L.N Dash, Principal of the school congratulated Miss Shrestha and her parents. This is to mention here that two students of The Aditya Birla Public School Bhubaneswar qualified to play National Shooting Championship this year. Master Anwesh placed in the 5th position in the Boys’ rifle.