PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Over Rs 13,500 Crore Worth of Developmental Projects in Telangana on October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana during his visit to the state on October 1.



The Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar around 2:15 p.m. and will address a public meeting, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects covering sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.