Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated three National Highways (NH) projects worth Rs 3,695 crore in Maharashtra one of which will improve the connectivity of the state with Telangana.



The 4-lane National Highway 161 from Akola in Maharashtra to Sangareddy in Telangana will strengthen the trade relations between the two states, the minister said at a function held at Washim in Maharashtra.