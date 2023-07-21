PM Narendra Modi to hold talks with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi today, July 21. Mr. Wickremesinghe reached New Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit to India. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan received him at the airport. This is Mr. Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the office of President. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar called on the Sri Lankan President last evening.

The visit of President Wickremesinghe is taking place as India and Sri Lanka are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. During the talks, Prime Minister Modi and Mr. Wickremesinghe will discuss a range of issues of mutual interest. Several MoUs will be signed after the talks. The Sri Lankan President will also meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening. Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR Security and Growth for All in the Region.