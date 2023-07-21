Live Streaming of court proceedings has been started in High Courts of Gujarat, Guwahati, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal

The need for live streaming of court proceedings was highlighted during the pandemic, as courts functioned on virtual platforms and citizens had no direct access to it. In Swapnil Tripathi v. Union of India, the Supreme Court has advocated telecasting the court proceedings live in a move towards greater transparency of and in the courtroom. The chairperson of e Committee, Supreme Court of India had constituted a sub-committee to frame the Model rules of Live streaming. These rules have been framed and circulated by e Committee, Supreme Court of India to all High Courts for better implementation of live streaming of court proceedings and are available on the website of e Committee, Supreme Court of India.

The rules & procedure for live streaming of court proceedings in individual High Courts is an administrative matter of the concerned High Court that falls within the purview of the said High Courts and the Central Government has no direct role to play in the matter. As on 17.07.2023, Live Streaming of court proceedings has been started in High Courts of Gujarat, Guwahati, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh thus allowing media and other interested persons to join the proceedings.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.