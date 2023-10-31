PM Narendra Modi participates in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Kevadia, Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-related events today. He paid homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade comprising contingents from BSF and various state police, daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, women pipe band of BSF, choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of economic viability of vibrant villages, among others.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrates the strength of the unity of India’s youth and its warriors. “In a way, I can witness the form of mini India ”, the Prime Minister emphasized. He underlined that even though the languages, states and traditions are different, every person in the country is weaved in the strong thread of unity. “The beads are plenty, but the garland is one. Even though we are diverse, we are united”, he said. Just like the 15th of August and the 26th of January are recognised as Independence and Republic days, the Prime Minister emphasized that the 31st of October has become a festival of unity throughout the nation. He highlighted that the celebrations of Independence Day at the Red Fort, the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path and the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas by the Statue of Unity on the banks of Maa Narmada have become a trinity of national upsurge. Speaking about today’s program, the Prime Minister stated that those who visit Ekta Nagar not only witness the Statue of Unity but also get a glimpse of Sardar Saheb’s life and contribution towards the national integration of India. “The Statue of Unity represents the ideals of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, Shri Modi remarked. He noted the contributions of the citizens in the construction of the statue and gave examples of farmers who donated their tools. He also mentioned the amalgamation of soil from different parts of India for the construction of the Wall of Unity. The Prime Minister informed that crores of citizens are connected with the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas by taking part in the ‘Run for Unity’ and other cultural programs all over the country. “The ideals of Sardar Saheb form the core of 140 crore citizens who get together to celebrate the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, the Prime Minister said as he paid homage to Sardar Patel and congratulated the citizens for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the next 25 years are the most important 25 years of this century for the nation as India is to turn into a prosperous and developed country during this period. He called for the same spirit of dedication for the country that was witnessed in the 25 years just before the Independence. He noted the growing profile of India in the world. “We feel proud as we are taking the stature of the biggest democracy to a new height”, he said. He mentioned India’s robust position in security, economy, science, indigenous defence production, and global corporate leadership being provided by Indians in key global companies and sports.

Referring to the pledge of moving forward and abandoning the mentality of slavery, PM Modi said that India is growing as well as preserving its heritage.” He mentioned the removal of colonial insignia from the Navy Flag, weeding out unnecessary laws from colonial times, IPC being replaced and the Netaji statue adorning India Gate replacing colonial representatives.

PM Modi said, “Today, there is no objective beyond India’s reach.” Highlighting the power of Sabka Prayas, he mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 and said that today the wall of Article 370 that was standing between Kashmir and the rest of the country has been demolished and this must have pleased Sardar Sahab, wherever he is.

Continuing with the long pending issues, the Prime Minister also mentioned Sardar Sarovar Dam which was pending for 5-6 decades but was completed in the last few years. He cited the transformation of Kevadia – Ekta Nagar as an example of Sankalp se Siddhi. “Today Ekta Nagar is recognized as a global green city”, he said. Apart from various tourist attractions, the Prime Minister informed that in the last 6 months itself, more than 1.5 lakh trees have been planted in Ekta Nagar. Touching upon the already strong solar power generation and city gas distribution in the locality, the Prime Minister said that today the attraction of a heritage train will be added to Ekta Nagar. He informed that more than 1.5 crore tourists have visited in the last 5 years, helping local tribal communities with avenues of employment.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, the entire world acknowledges the unwavering determination of India and the courage and resilience of its people.” While the world is taking inspiration from that, he cautioned against some trends. Throwing light upon the geopolitical instability in the world of today, the Prime Minister highlighted the crumbling economies of multiple nations after the Covid pandemic where inflation and unemployment are at their peaks in the last 30-40 years. Under such circumstances, the Prime Minister emphasized that India is continuously moving forward while creating new records and measures. The Prime Minister said that the positive impact of the policies and decisions taken by the government in the last 9 years can be witnessed today. He informed that more than 13.5 crore Indians have come out of poverty in the last 5 years alone. Urging the citizens to maintain stability in the country, the Prime Minister said that the efforts of 140 crore citizens that have brought India on the path of development should not go to waste. “We must keep an eye on the future and continue our resolve to accomplish national goals”, he added.

Referring to the Iron Man Sardar Saheb’s unwavering concern for internal security, the Prime Minister listed the steps taken in the last 9 years in this regard and how the challenges are being firmly met by depriving the forces of destruction with the success that they enjoyed earlier. He stressed the need to remain vigilant against the attacks on the unity of the nation.

Shri Modi pointed out that the largest hurdle in the development journey of India is the politics of appeasement and it has been witnessed for the last several decades that those indulging in appeasement politics also turn a blind eye towards terrorism and stand with the enemies of humanity. He warned against such thinking which endangers the unity of the country.

In reference to the ongoing and upcoming elections, the Prime Minister cautioned against the faction which is totally devoid of positive politics and indulging in anti-social and anti-national activities. “We have to always continue our efforts to maintain the unity of the country to achieve the goal of a developed India. Whatever field we are in, we have to give our 100 percent in it. This is the only way to give a better future to the coming generations”, Shri Modi added.

Shri Modi also informed about a national competition on Sardar Patel on MyGov.

The Prime Minister said that today’s India is the new India where every citizen is brimming with confidence. He stressed ensuring that this confidence continues and the feeling of unity remains the same. He concluded the address by paying a humble tribute to Sardar Patel on behalf of the citizens and conveyed his best wishes on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Background

With a view to further boost the spirit of preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the country, the Prime Minister under his visionary leadership decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.