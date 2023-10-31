Adani Gangavaram Port enhances infrastructure by inducting new cargo handling equipment

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country today, announced the enhancement of infrastructure facilities at the premises by inducting new cargo handling equipment. The step is a part of Adani Gangavaram Port strategic investment plan to enhance capacity and productivity at the port. The cargo handling equipment’s include 2 new Grabs (capacity – 46 CBM each) & 2 new Cargo Hoppers (capacity – 60 MTs each). With a capital outlay of INR 6 Crores the new equipment’s will augment port capability to handle cargo with efficiency and result in shorter turnaround time.

AGPL has already inducted new Railway Locomotives, new Warehousing, Road & Railway infrastructure with investment of 45 Crores in this financial Year. The railway facilities will allow direct handling the entire rake at the warehouse and storage without any inter-carting. Apart from this AGPL is currently investing in an Integrated Warehouse intended to provide state-of- the art handling and storage facilities for agri and fertilizer cargoes at an estimated investment of over 275 Crores which is all likely to be operational in 2024.

According to Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management “Adani Gangavaram Port is committed to deliver best-in-class services through the best infrastructure. With this investment we are confident of providing the best facilities and services to our customers. We at Adani Gangavaram Port offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.”