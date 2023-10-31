IndiGo commences its island adventure, connecting Diu to Ahmedabad and Surat

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier has commenced operations from Diu, the latest addition to the 6E network. The airline will now connect its 83rd domestic and 115th overall destination to Ahmedabad and Surat, effective October 29, 2023. The launch of these strategic routes, aligned with the regional connectivity scheme will bolster interstate connectivity and promote regional accessibility.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our operations from Diu, one of the most scenic islands in India. These new routes connect Diu to Ahmedabad and Surat, providing a gateway for tourists from all over to explore this coastal town. As India’s preferred carrier we are focused on providing our customers with increased flight options, especially in the upcoming holiday and festive season. We remain committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network.”

Diu is popular for its sun-kissed beaches, expansive sandy shores, a wealth of historical treasures, a diverse array of seafood delicacies, and a delightful climate, making it a true tropical gem. This charming island seamlessly blends the vibrant cultures of India and Portugal, evident in its cuisine, architectural wonders, and lively festivals, enhancing its overall allure. Diu’s irresistible charm beckons travellers of all ages and backgrounds throughout the year, promising each visitor an unforgettable experience. Notable landmarks include the splendid Sé Matriz Cathedral and an idyllic natural beauty that encompasses attractions like the Naida Caves, Diu Fort, Nagoa Beach, Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple, Ghoghla Beach, Zampa Gateway, INS Khukri Memorial, Sunset Point, St. Paul Church, Sea Shell Museum, Dinosaur Park, and more.