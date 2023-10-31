Prime Minister Modi remembers Sardar Patel on his Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. Shri Modi said that with his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication Sardar Patel shaped the destiny of our nation.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said; “On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service.”